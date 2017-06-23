Heavy rain, winds knock out power and topple trees

While Cindy has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, the city of Memphis is still preparing for the potential of heavy rain in the Mid-South.

While Cindy has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, the city of Memphis is still preparing for the potential of heavy rain in the Mid-South.

Thousands of MLGW customers lost power from heavy rain and winds after Tropical Depression Cindy made landfall Friday morning.

As of 5 p.m., there were still more than 6,500 customers without power, down from about 11,000 from earlier in the day. Click here for the latest power outage numbers.

Kelvin Boxley narrowly avoided danger in his Midtown neighborhood.

“It sounded like thunder,” he said. “I came outside and seen the whole tree lifted off the ground. It kinda shocked me.”

Boxley said the tree's limbs landed on the roof over his bedroom, while the trunk of the street stretched across the street.

“It was a shock to me, I know it was going to fall eventually,” Boxley said.

Less than 10 minutes away,people living on on Waynoka Avenue have their own storm damage to deal with.

Kelli Johns said she was inside when she heard the first sign something wasn't right.

“It wasn't a loud bang,” Johns said, describing the tree that fell. “It was just a crushing wood sound.”

Addison Tree Care crews said they've been on call after call in the Horn Lake area after the storm hit.

“It's actually been pretty hectic,” Daniel Hendrickson said. “We've been running. This makes the third one we've done today and there's plenty more to go.”

Hendrickson's crews have actually been on the move for weeks now.

“Just pulling stuff off of houses,” he said. “We couldn't even get to our regular work because of all the storm damage, but we're hoping to get a break in the weather here soon to get caught up in everything.”

Hendrickson believes the constant wet weather is what is causing soil to let go of roots easier, leading to the number of trees being uprooted.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.