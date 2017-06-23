Heavy rain, winds knock out power and topple trees

While Cindy has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, the city of Memphis is still preparing for the potential of heavy rain in the Mid-South.More >>
A stolen credit card was used at the First Bank on Stage Road in Bartlett on June 19.More >>
After a stormy start to the day from the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy, we now have another round of severe storms moving toward the Mid-South.More >>
Two men shot a 72-year-old woman during a purse snatching in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Dirty Harry holds one of the most iconic moments in Hollywood history, but what you may not know is that Clint Eastwood's legendary scene was made possible by one of many Civil Rights trailblazers in the industry.More >>
When you see 12-year-old Hollis Belger, you will rarely see her alone. She almost always has her soccer ball at her side.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
A CNN sketch artist drew images of a White House press briefing because at some of the events cameras are being prohibited.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
Authorities say a military jet in practice for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
