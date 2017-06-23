Theft charges dropped against former state representative

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Rep. Curry Todd has been arrested for stealing his opponents' campaign signs.

Theft charges against a former state representative have been dropped.

Former Tennessee State Representative Curry Todd was charged with multiple counts of theft of property under $500.

Those charges, according to court records, have been dropped.

Todd was arrested in August 2016 after video footage showed him removing his opponent's signs.

Todd was the state representative for Tennessee's 95th district at the time of the arrest.

The misdemeanor charges were brought against him just two days before the election.

After his arrest, Todd was bailed out of jail by his opponent Mark Lovell.

