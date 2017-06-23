Stolen credit card used at Bartlett bank

A stolen credit card was used at the First Bank on Stage Road in Bartlett on June 19.

Bartlett Police Department is working to identify the man captured on surveillance video using the stolen card.

The card was reported stolen from a vehicle at the Malco Theatre at 7930 Highway 64.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the individual.

If you have any information on this crime you are asked to call Bartlett Police at 901-385-5529 ext. 2110.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.