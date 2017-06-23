Shelby County granted federal disaster assistance for Memorial Day weekend storms

Tennessee will be receiving federal assistance to help with the recovery from the devastating Memorial Day weekend storms that cut through the state and through Memphis.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said 12 counties will receive the federal aid through a Presidential Disaster Declaration, including Shelby County.

"Local, state, and federal partners came together in a collaborative effort to assess impacts rapidly so we could have accurate storm damage data and illustrate our need for a disaster declaration to President Trump," Haslam said. "I am grateful to all the first responders, emergency managers, and community members who have united to help others recover from the impact of these storms."

In addition to Shelby County, other counties receiving assistance include Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, and Smith.

These counties are now eligible for the FEMA Public Assistance program that allows government entities and certain private non-profits to apply for reimbursement of specific, eligible expenses from the emergency.

