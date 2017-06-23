Woman claims MPD officer shot, killed her dog for no reason

A woman is upset after she said her dog was shot and killed in front of her 2-year-old child by a Memphis police officer. But, police said the dog was a threat to the officer.

Memphis Police Department said the dog, a white pit bull, charged at the officer and that officer shot and killed the animal.

But, Britney Dockery said that's not what happened.

Dockery said she had an argument with her husband at their home in the 1000 block of White Station Road. She said when police arrived she told the officer she had a dog.

According to Dockery, the dog was barking and did not charge.

She said her 2-year-old child saw the dog get killed and heard at least four gunshots.

According to the homeowner, one of the shots damaged her neighbor's car.

Dockery said the whole thing was captured on a security camera.

