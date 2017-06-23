Annual Memphis 'BreakFest' celebration has a new and larger home

BBQ may be Memphis' signature cuisine, but one group is literally putting all things breakfast and brunch on the map.

In the first festival to grace the Memphis Medical District Collaborative's emerging district, BreakFest is marking its third year with its annual judging contest.

Tickets went on sale today, Friday, June 23, in an event that has sold out every year, since inception.

The big day will happen Saturday, September 23, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will move from the Broad Avenue to a larger venue in Memphis' Medical District, thanks to a grant by the collaborative.

This year, BreakFest will be held at the corner of Union Avenue and S. Bellevue Boulevard in the Southern College of Optometry lot.

Amateur and professional breakfast and brunch teams will compete to win a list of various prize packages.

There will be food trucks with brunch menu items and cocktails available for purchase, along with games like corn hole and life-sized Jenga, live entertainment, vendors like Sache, Fan Essentials, and the Memphis Grizzlies, etc. Elite Outdoor Events will have a mobile unit on site so you can keep up with what's happening on TV should there be a program you don't want to miss.

General admission tickets cost $10, and VIP tickets cost $35. See what each ticket will offer here: http://breakfest901.com/tickets/.

First-time Uber riders get a free ride up to $20 with code UBERON20.

Kids are allowed, but dogs are not.

Most importantly, money raised from the fun event benefits the Urban Bicycle Food Ministry, a program that helps feed the homeless and provide “Meals on Wheels” to those in need.

Be sure to visit http://breakfest901.com/fest-info/ for more information, a list of vendors, and entertainment.

