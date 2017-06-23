Tennessee Vietnam Veterans Wall to arrive in West Tennessee

The National Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. stands as a constant reminder of those thousands of lives lost in Vietnam. It's a monument many would desire to see, but may never do so. However, Tennessee has its own tribute thanks to the Vietnam Veterans of America. That tribute is coming to West Tennessee for two days only.

The Tennessee Vietnam Veterans Wall pays tribute to the many Tennesseans who died in the Vietnam War. The traveling exhibit will be on display in Madison County in July.

The Wall is owned by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 203 from Chattanooga.

The chapter travels with the Wall all over Tennessee.

The Wall will be in Jackson, Tennessee on July 14-15 and will be on display at Walmart North, 2196 Emporium Drive, in Jackson.

The Wall is making its way to Jackson at the request of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 995 of Jackson.

