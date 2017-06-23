FedEx named among top 50 most community-minded companies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx named among top 50 most community-minded companies

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
A generic picture of a FedEx airplane at Memphis International Airport. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) A generic picture of a FedEx airplane at Memphis International Airport. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

FedEx is adding to its stack of honors after it was recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

The honor was presented by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

The FedEx Cares program is investing $200 million in more than 200 global communities by 2020.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly