Residents run for cover as shots are fired near children's play area

Shots fired in the middle of the afternoon in one Memphis neighborhood have some people living in fear.

Memphis police are still investigating a shooting Friday that left neighbors on Woodlawn Street ducking for cover.

The neighbors said 20 shots were fired during the afternoon hours when kids are outside the most.

"We heard a big old crash and we heard about 20 gunshots," said one neighbor.

Neighbors said it all started when the driver of a green Honda and a silver Yukon started arguing. The drivers ended up crashing, and neighbors reported hearing shots afterward.

It was after neighbors heard a loud bang, that we are told shots were fired.

"I thought it was like a little joke until I heard it just kept on repeating so I got scared,” said a neighbor.

A woman who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation said she heard about 20 shots from multiple firearms. Her entire family took cover from gunfire on the floor of their home.

"We had jumped on the ground and called the police,” the neighbor said.

Police said the people responsible for the shooting have not been located, but these concerned neighbors say for their safety, they hope they are caught.

"There do be a lot of kids around here playing,” said the neighbor. “For the safety of the kids.”

Police said there were no reported injuries.

If you know anything, you are urged to call the police.

