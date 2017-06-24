MPD confirms kidnapping report is false

A Memphis Police Department public information officer confirms the call about a car stolen with a 10-year-old girl inside turned out to be false.
Just after 6:30 a.m., MPD confirmed to WMC5 it was investigating a kidnapping call in the 3400 block of South Third Street in which a woman reported her car was stolen with her daughter inside.
That call turned out to be false. No child is missing.
