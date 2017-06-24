MPD confirms kidnapping report is false - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD confirms kidnapping report is false

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis Police Department public information officer confirms the call about a car stolen with a 10-year-old girl inside turned out to be false. 

Just after 6:30 a.m., MPD confirmed to WMC5 it was investigating a kidnapping call in the 3400 block of South Third Street in which a woman reported her car was stolen with her daughter inside. 

That call turned out to be false. No child is missing.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly