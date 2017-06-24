1 in custody after barricade situation on Harris Ave.

One person is in custody after a barricade situation with Memphis police ended peacefully Saturday morning.

Police received a complaint about domestic violence at a home on Harris Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, the suspect and a victim were barricaded inside the house. After contacting other family members, police were able to talk the suspect and victim out of the house.

Police said the suspect is in custody and charged with domestic violence assault and other charges that have not been released at this time.

