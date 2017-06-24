1 in custody after barricade situation on Harris Ave.

One person is in custody after a barricade situation with Memphis police ended peacefully Saturday morning.More >>
One person is in custody after a barricade situation with Memphis police ended peacefully Saturday morning.More >>
A 22-year-old man is now charged with the early morning stabbing that killed a man Friday morning.More >>
A 22-year-old man is now charged with the early morning stabbing that killed a man Friday morning.More >>
Two men shot a 72-year-old woman during a purse snatching in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men shot a 72-year-old woman during a purse snatching in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Abracadabra! The Memphis Grizzlies did its best Houdini imitation and turned turning no picks in the 2017 NBA Draft into two players, plus a late free agent addition.More >>
Abracadabra! The Memphis Grizzlies did its best Houdini imitation and turned turning no picks in the 2017 NBA Draft into two players, plus a late free agent addition.More >>
A Memphis Police Department public information officer confirms the call about a car stolen with a 10-year-old girl inside turned out to be false.More >>
A Memphis Police Department public information officer confirms the call about a car stolen with a 10-year-old girl inside turned out to be false.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.More >>
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.More >>
A 4-year-old died from her injuries after being run over by a houseboat according to Temple PD.More >>
A 4-year-old died from her injuries after being run over by a houseboat according to Temple PD.More >>
The tiger pokes around at the glass and then rubs its head where her stomach - and the baby - are.More >>
The tiger pokes around at the glass and then rubs its head where her stomach - and the baby - are.More >>