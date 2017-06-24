Tiger Takeover: U of M players volunteer as adoption counselors - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tiger Takeover: U of M players volunteer as adoption counselors

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Football season is still two months away, so a group of University of Memphis players spent their Saturday giving back in a very special way.

Memphis Tiger football players took over as adoption counselors at Memphis Animal Services, helping families at the shelter pick out their perfect pet!

Size was no obstacle for the players, who took time to pet some of the littlest animals and find them forever homes!

Memphis Animal Services reduced adoption fees Saturday for the event.

The players initially were going to volunteer, but everyone decided this approach would be better.

“It's a win-win all the way around and it's a perfect example of what we need to do as a community to change our thinking about how we place pets.”

Memphis Animal Services has seen adoption numbers at all-time highs, and the save rate at the shelter for the year is more than 80 percent.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Man in critical condition after shooting; MPD searching for suspect

    Man in critical condition after shooting; MPD searching for suspect

    Saturday, June 24 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-24 22:43:22 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)
    A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Memphis police confirm. The 40-year-old victim was shot multiple times after getting into an argument with another man outside a bar in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue.  He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.  Police said the suspect is a black male wearing a baby blue shirt with white stripes or checkers on it and blue jeans. He was last seen on foot heading northbound on Speed S...More >>
    A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Memphis police confirm. The 40-year-old victim was shot multiple times after getting into an argument with another man outside a bar in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue.  He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.  Police said the suspect is a black male wearing a baby blue shirt with white stripes or checkers on it and blue jeans. He was last seen on foot heading northbound on Speed S...More >>

  • Police, community unite to offer new start

    Police, community unite to offer new start

    Saturday, June 24 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-06-24 22:25:33 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Breaking down barriers between police and the community was the goal of an empowerment event Saturday in Raleigh. 

    More >>

    Breaking down barriers between police and the community was the goal of an empowerment event Saturday in Raleigh. 

    More >>

  • ‘King’s Daughter’ program encourages young girls

    ‘King’s Daughter’ program encourages young girls

    Saturday, June 24 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:55:17 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Members of a Frayser church helped dozens of young girls Saturday see that they can achieve their dreams.

    More >>

    Members of a Frayser church helped dozens of young girls Saturday see that they can achieve their dreams.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly