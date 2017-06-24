Tiger Takeover: U of M players volunteer as adoption counselors

Football season is still two months away, so a group of University of Memphis players spent their Saturday giving back in a very special way.

Memphis Tiger football players took over as adoption counselors at Memphis Animal Services, helping families at the shelter pick out their perfect pet!

Size was no obstacle for the players, who took time to pet some of the littlest animals and find them forever homes!

Memphis Animal Services reduced adoption fees Saturday for the event.

The players initially were going to volunteer, but everyone decided this approach would be better.

“It's a win-win all the way around and it's a perfect example of what we need to do as a community to change our thinking about how we place pets.”

Memphis Animal Services has seen adoption numbers at all-time highs, and the save rate at the shelter for the year is more than 80 percent.

