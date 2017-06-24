‘King’s Daughter’ program encourages young girls

Members of a Frayser church helped dozens of young girls Saturday see that they can achieve their dreams.

The King's Daughter's program is a series of workshops held throughout the summer at Crossroads Baptist Church on Overton Crossing Street.

The young ladies played games and got a lesson in making positive choices.

Organizers said anyone from anyone circumstance needs to know the opportunities that exist for a full life.

“I'm trying to push and help them and be able to go forward and rise above circumstances so that they can make a good decision even if they're not in the best circumstances or the best household,” said organizer Venecia Patterson. “We're trying to push forward so that everyone is empowered.”

Other workshops are scheduled for July and August.

