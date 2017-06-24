Police, community unite to offer new start

Breaking down barriers between police and the community was the goal of an empowerment event Saturday in Raleigh.More >>
Breaking down barriers between police and the community was the goal of an empowerment event Saturday in Raleigh.More >>
Members of a Frayser church helped dozens of young girls Saturday see that they can achieve their dreams.More >>
Members of a Frayser church helped dozens of young girls Saturday see that they can achieve their dreams.More >>
Football season is still two months away, so a group of University of Memphis players spent their Saturday giving back in a very special way.More >>
Football season is still two months away, so a group of University of Memphis players spent their Saturday giving back in a very special way.More >>
Abracadabra! The Memphis Grizzlies did its best Houdini imitation and turned turning no picks in the 2017 NBA Draft into two players, plus a late free agent addition.More >>
Abracadabra! The Memphis Grizzlies did its best Houdini imitation and turned turning no picks in the 2017 NBA Draft into two players, plus a late free agent addition.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.More >>
Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
The tiger pokes around at the glass and then rubs its head where her stomach - and the baby - are.More >>
The tiger pokes around at the glass and then rubs its head where her stomach - and the baby - are.More >>
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.More >>
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.More >>