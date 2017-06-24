Man in critical condition after shooting; MPD searching for suspect

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Memphis police confirm.

The 40-year-old victim was shot multiple times after getting into an argument with another man outside a bar in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is a black male wearing a baby blue shirt with white stripes or checkers on it and blue jeans. He was last seen on foot heading northbound on Speed Street, then getting into a white vehicle.

