Man in critical condition after shooting; MPD searching for susp - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

breaking

Man in critical condition after shooting; MPD searching for suspect

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Memphis police confirm.

The 40-year-old victim was shot multiple times after getting into an argument with another man outside a bar in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue. 

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police said the suspect is a black male wearing a baby blue shirt with white stripes or checkers on it and blue jeans. He was last seen on foot heading northbound on Speed Street, then getting into a white vehicle.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more details become available. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Man in critical condition after shooting; MPD searching for suspect

    Man in critical condition after shooting; MPD searching for suspect

    Saturday, June 24 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-24 22:43:22 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)
    A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Memphis police confirm. The 40-year-old victim was shot multiple times after getting into an argument with another man outside a bar in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue.  He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.  Police said the suspect is a black male wearing a baby blue shirt with white stripes or checkers on it and blue jeans. He was last seen on foot heading northbound on Speed S...More >>
    A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Memphis police confirm. The 40-year-old victim was shot multiple times after getting into an argument with another man outside a bar in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue.  He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.  Police said the suspect is a black male wearing a baby blue shirt with white stripes or checkers on it and blue jeans. He was last seen on foot heading northbound on Speed S...More >>

  • Police, community unite to offer new start

    Police, community unite to offer new start

    Saturday, June 24 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-06-24 22:25:33 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Breaking down barriers between police and the community was the goal of an empowerment event Saturday in Raleigh. 

    More >>

    Breaking down barriers between police and the community was the goal of an empowerment event Saturday in Raleigh. 

    More >>

  • ‘King’s Daughter’ program encourages young girls

    ‘King’s Daughter’ program encourages young girls

    Saturday, June 24 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:55:17 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Members of a Frayser church helped dozens of young girls Saturday see that they can achieve their dreams.

    More >>

    Members of a Frayser church helped dozens of young girls Saturday see that they can achieve their dreams.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly