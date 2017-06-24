2-year-old homicide victim laid to rest

A Memphis toddler killed in a suspected road rage shooting was laid to rest Saturday.

Laylah Washington was killed in a shooting nearly two weeks ago while she was riding in a car near Winchester and Kirby.

Investigators said they are still trying to speak to the people in a four-door sedan seen following her car.

You are asked to call MPD with any information.

