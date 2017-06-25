Tigers beat Vols in alumni game 150-128

The University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee haven't met up on the hardwood since the 2012-2013 season.

That didn't stop the two schools from renewing their rivalry in an alumni charity game on Saturday.

With part of the proceeds from ticket sales going to the National Kidney Foundation and the Mid-South bank, the Tigers and Volunteers met up at White Station High School for a fun family oriented game.

Former Memphis Tigers guard Jeremy Hunt has put the game together for the last two years, pitting Tigers against Tigers.

This year Hunt decided to take the game to a new level and reached out to his friends from Tennessee to spice things up.

"It's good for Memphis and it's good for Tennessee," Hunt said. "It's good for the University of Memphis. We're just glad and happy for everybody to come out and support us."

Some of the Tigers alumni who played were Willie Kemp, Joe Jackson, Will Coleman, Chris Crawford and Hunt.

Some of the Vols alumni included JaJuan Smith, Bobby Maze, Wayne Chism and Tyler Smith just to name a few.

Former Tiger Penny Hardaway was also there for the third straight year but he didn't play.

Hardway said he was there offering "coaching advice and some trash talk."

"It was hostile territory because the Vols are in town, but it's been a family atmosphere all day," Hardaway said. "I'm talking trash to all their players, that's just what I do."

Memphis went on to win 150 to 128 behind Crawford's 41 points.

Hunt said he wants to make this a yearly event, possibly moving it to Knoxville next year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.