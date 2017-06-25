1 hospitalized in tractor trailer crash on I-40 bridge

A crash on the Hernando DeSoto bridge sent one person to the hospital and slowed traffic crossing into Memphis.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a tractor trailer crashed with a Nissan while driving on the bridge. The Nissan's driver was thrown out of the car. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The initial version of this story said two people were hospitalized. That was updated when police received more information.]

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.