Award-winning prosecutor out of a job and under investigation

The reigning Assistant District Attorney of the Year in Tennessee is now out of a job and under investigation.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Bob Gray is no longer employed with the 25th Judicial District Attorney General's Office.

TBI said Gray is under investigation for theft and possession of a controlled substance. The agency was not able to elaborate further.

No charges have been filed against Gray at this time. However, a special prosecutor will be appointed to handle the case, as the 25th Judicial District has a conflict of interest in prosecuting the case.

