2017 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winners announced

It was another year and another day full of miracles during the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. But, only one lucky winner was able to claim the 3,000 square foot home, estimated to be worth $465,000.

There were 13,500 chances to win the home, but there could only be one winner.

Congratulations to Terry McMullin of Olive Branch, who is the winner of this year’s dream home!

It is never too late to help St. Jude. The hospital's needs do not stop after today. A monthly donation of whatever you can give is what keeps the hospital going year round. It's a place of hope that costs almost $2 million dollars a day to operate.

If you reserved a ticket to the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, do not forget that were are dozens of other prizes being given away.

Complete list of 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners:

Mary Moore - $2,500 in gas from Circle K and the Memphis Tigers Basketball Experience

Leopold Brown - $1,000 VISA gift card

Alyson Robinson – Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet

Lola Bufford – weekend getaway at the Peabody

Michelle Dennis - $10,000 Ashley Homestore or Stash Home shopping spree

Clarence Cash Jr. – Andrea Candela 18kt gold and sterling bracelet

Cecilia Bacchus – Movie tickets for a year

Cathy Ellis – New 2017 Honda Civic LX or new 2017 Nissan Sentra S

Barbara Sands - $1,000 VISA gift card

