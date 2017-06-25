2017 St. Jude Dream Home winner to be selected today

Today is the day! Someone will go to sleep tonight as the proud owner of a $465,000 dream home.

The St. Jude Dream Home is an annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For the fundraiser, thousands of people buy $100 raffle tickets (all of the proceeds going to the hospital) and one of those raffle tickets will win an amazing home.

The home is put together every year by local professionals willing to donate their time and money to this great cause. Click here to take a look inside this year's home.

This year St. Jude sold more Dream Home raffle tickets than ever before! A total of 13,500 tickets were sold.

Those tickets will be drawn during a 2-hour special televised only on WMC Action News 5. The special will begin at 3 p.m., and you can watch it on television or online by clicking here.

During the special, dozens of Dream Home tickets will be drawn. There are many other prizes up for grabs including gas vouchers, Memphis Tigers tickets, a weekend getaway at the Peabody Hotel, free movie tickets for a year, and so much more.

So be sure to join us at 3 p.m. on WMC Action News 5 to see all the festivities and look into the eyes of some of the children this valuable fundraiser has helped in the past and will continue to help in the future.

