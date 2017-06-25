2017 St. Jude Dream Home winner to be selected today

Today is the day! Someone will go to sleep tonight as the proud owner of a $465,000 dream home.More >>
A man was shot and killed on Jackson Avenue in North Memphis on Saturday afternoon.More >>
A crash on the Hernando DeSoto bridge sent one person to the hospital and slowed traffic crossing into Memphis.More >>
The reigning Assistant District Attorney of the Year in Tennessee is now out of a job and under investigation.More >>
The University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee haven't met up on the hardwood since the 2012-2013 season.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
The man had bought two seats on the flight in order to be comfortable, but he says the airline took back one of the seats without asking due to an overbooked flight.More >>
