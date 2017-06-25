MFD investigates large fire near industrial complex

Memphis Fire Department is investigating a large fire at an industrial complex near Plum and North 2nd Avenue.

Firefighters said the mulch fire started at a scrap metal business right off Mud Island.

Battalion Chief Steve Dew said an employee came running into the station, saying there was an explosion.

When firefighters showed up, there was heavy smoke and tall flames coming from a mulch fire that was also burning metal left over from old cars.

It didn't take long to get the fire under control but it was a difficult fire to put out.

“It's hard to get to when it's off the street like this and it's just a nasty job these mulch fires,” Dew said. “But they jumped on it real quick and got it under control.”

Firefighters stayed on the scene for several hours to make sure there aren't any more flare ups from the fire since the mulch tends to stay hot and can start another fire quickly.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.