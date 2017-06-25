MFD on scene of large fire near industrial complex - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MFD on scene of large fire near industrial complex

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department is investigating a large fire at an industrial complex near Plum and North 2nd Avenue.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and it's unknown if the fire was a controlled burn or if it was caused by something else.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more details become available. 

