Olive Branch man wins 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

It was a record-breaking fundraiser – the Mid-South helped raise $1.3 million for St. Jude in the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Now, meet the family who gets to call this house their home.

Terry McMullin is the new owner of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home built in Rossville.

He said he bought a ticket every year but never imagined winning the home.

"Of course I've never dreamt of winning them, that wasn't the purpose,” McMullin said. “It was just for the being able to support financially the good that the hospital does for those wonderful kids."

Now, this three-bedroom, three and a half bath, 3,000 square foot home built by Southern Serenity Homes is all his.

"I didn't know if I was going to make it through the first floor without fainting,” McMullin said. “It's just unbelievably breathtaking! Just awesome!"

With more construction donors than ever before, the home has a welcoming, small-town charm tucked away in rapidly growing Rossville, Tennessee, just a few minutes away from Collierville.

"We do love our home in Olive Branch, but on the drive out here, I mentioned this is looking real nice,” McMullin said. “I kinda like what I'm seeing."

But his primary focus is helping the children of St. Jude battling cancer every day.

"The main thing I would like to do is to see what we can do to continue to support St. Jude and encouraging all of our friends," McMullin said.

