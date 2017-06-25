Man gunned down hours before wife’s graduation

A Memphis father was gunned down just before his wife's graduation and just after his daughter's.

Carlos Graham, 38, died after being shot multiple times on Jackson Avenue on Saturday.

Memphis police worked quickly on this case. Within 12 hours of the shooting, they had an arrest and have charged 34-year-Kendall Bonner with second-degree murder.

Tonjuneka Graham had been married to Carlos for the last seven years.

“I was told that my husband was walking away from Kendall and he shot him in the back and then turned over and shot him again,” Graham said.

Graham said she believes Bonner and her husband were arguing over money when Bonner shot him. To make matters worse, Graham said she works with Bonner's wife, the woman married to the man now behind bars for allegedly killing her husband.

“It's really gonna be hard on me because I have to work with this lady and I have to see her every day just to know your husband took my husband's life,” Graham said.

When she got the call Saturday about her husband's death, Graham was trying on her cap and gown after she went back to school to get her high school diploma.

“I just wanted him to see me walk across the stage so not only can I be proud of myself but he can be proud of me too,” Graham said.

Carlos also leaves behind an 18-year-old daughter, who just had her high school graduation.

Graham said they were trying to have a child of their own as well, but now that's all gone and it's still hard for her to believe.

"When I woke up this morning and I knew I wouldn't see him again, I just [was] hoping that this was a nightmare,” Graham said. “But come to find out this isn't a nightmare, this is real life.”

For the man accused of murdering her husband, Graham wants to see a conviction.

“I want justice served to the max, you took a life from me,” Graham said.

Bonner's criminal history shows he has been arrested eight times in the last 15 years, mostly for possession of marijuana but not for a violent offense.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.