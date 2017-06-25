Community bikes for transplant awareness

It’s not your average stroll through the park.

On Sunday, a group of Mid-Southerners joined together to ride in support of transplant recipients.

Dr. James B Latta started Ride for Life to honor his son who was killed in a car accident and was a proud supporter of transplantation.

"I thought it would be good to get people together of common interests and love about transplantation and the gift of life that that represents," Dr. Latta said.



Not only were cyclists and little cyclists riding in support of organ donation, some were even transplant recipients themselves.

Chase Treadway was born with a liver disease with no solution to cure his illness until his mom was able to donate a part of her liver three days before his first birthday 21 years ago.

"I was able to come out today and was able to finish,” Treadway said. “I'm happy I finally got to do it."

Heart transplant recipient Patrick Taylor also rode to increase awareness.

"It's nice to be back and this is my first event since my transplant," Taylor said.

Now, Treadway and his mom share the same transplantation scar that reminds them of the gift of life.

"I'm just happy I was able to do this and be able to show people I've had a transplant for 21 years and I've been healthy ever since," Treadway said.

