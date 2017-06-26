Applying for medical marijuana this week, Mississippi students dealing with a glitch, Healthcare fight

Good Monday morning!

Qualifying patients in Arkansas will be able to apply for medical marijuana cards this week. We'll explain the process and the cost this morning.

As many as one thousand students in Mississippi may be affected by an grading error on a high school exam. We'll tell what happened and how this could affect kids here in the Mid-South.

Today MLGW will start taking applications for people that are in need of air conditioning. We have a list of requirements and how you or someone you know can apply.

The Memphis community is remembering a beloved and widely-acclaimed pastor who passed away. We'll look back at the legacy of Dr. Fred Lofton this morning.

The U.S. Supreme Court is entering its final week of work before a long summer hiatus. Action is expected on the Trump administration's travel ban along with other key issues. We'll preview this morning on WMC.

President Donald Trump and the republicans will get to work to try and pass the senate's version of health care reform this week. We'll look at the fight ahead on Capitol Hill this morning.



Several Ohio government websites were hacked with Pro-ISIS messages over the weekend. We'll explain what happened and what didn't happen this morning.

Mild conditions partly cloudy..highs in the mid 80s...lows in the low 60s. Details on weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.

