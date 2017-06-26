1 killed in Downtown Memphis crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 killed in Downtown Memphis crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
One person is dead after a truck crashed in Downtown Memphis.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Riverside Drive and Beale Street.

The driver of the truck was from Texas, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers said they believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

