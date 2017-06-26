MLGW offers seniors second chance at free air conditioners

Memphis seniors can get free air conditioning units from Memphis, Light, Gas and Water.

MLGW is giving seniors a second chance to qualify for the Play It Cool program.

Applicants should go to Neighborhood Christian Center (785 Jackson Avenue) between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on June 26, 2017.

There, applicants will go through a screening process to get a pre-qualification voucher. Once they have a voucher, MLGW will go to the applicant's home to inspect it and make sure the home meets installation requirements.

To apply for the program, make sure you take the following credentials with you to Neighborhood Christian Center:

Tennessee State ID or Driver's License to verify age and address.

The most recent pay stub or Social Security Income statement to verify income.

Air conditioners will not be installed at addresses with operating units or homes with bars or storm windows. Homes are only eligible to receive an air conditioner once every three years from the Play It Cool program.

For more information about the program you may call the application hotline at 901-881-6013.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.