2 men sought after gas station robbery

Two men robbed a Marathon gas station Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened around 4:40 a.m. on June 24. Investigators said two masked men went into the gas station on Yale Road and pointed a gun at the clerk.

The suspects took money from the cash register and ran off.

Neither suspect has been identified or arrested. If you can help police with this case, call MPD at 901-545-2677(COPS).

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.