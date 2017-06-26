Grichuk hits record setting home run

St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Randal Grichuk had a slow start to the season. The organization decided to send him to the minor leagues so he could make some adjustments in his batting approach.

Grichuk responded when he was called back up to the majors Sunday. He had a 2 for 5 day in a win against Pittsburgh. Grichuk had a single and then crushed a 478 foot home run, which was the longest by a Cardinal player in the 12-year history of the current Busch Stadium, according to Statcast.

The Cardinals continue their current homestand against the Cincinnati Reds.

