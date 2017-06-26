Grichuk hits record setting home run

With the highest share of Americans since 2008 citing personal safety as a significant source of stress today, according to a recent APA survey, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Safest States in America.More >>
With the highest share of Americans since 2008 citing personal safety as a significant source of stress today, according to a recent APA survey, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Safest States in America.More >>
Tennessee Titans and USA Football teamed up to award grants to 33 youth football programs in the Titans' market, according to titansonline.com.More >>
St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Randal Grichuk had a slow start to the season. The organization decided to send him to the minor leagues so he could make some adjustments in his batting approach.More >>
An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured.More >>
It was a record-breaking fundraiser–the Mid-South helped raise $1.3 million for St. Jude in the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Many of the 359 passengers on board the flight say they were afraid the plane would crash.More >>
A couple from Roanoke, Virginia say photos that were found on a flash drive purchased at a Charlotte thrift shop belong to them.More >>
A Smiths Station, Alabama man is continuing to recover in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida hospital after family members say he was shot while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.More >>
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.More >>