Titans donate to 7 Memphis youth football programs

Tennessee Titans and USA Football teamed up to award grants to 33 youth football programs in the Titans' market, according to titansonline.com.

Seven of those teams were in the Memphis.

Mighty Mighty Cherokee Dolphins

North Memphis Steelers

Orange Mound Raider Youth Sports

Memphis Saints Youth Football

Universal Youth Sports

Memphis Yellow Jackets Youth Sports

Kingsbury High School

The money will be used to purchase new flag and tackle football equipment, uniforms, external defibrillators, and other items needed by the teams, the Titans website reported.

The grants are valued at up to $1,500 per program.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.