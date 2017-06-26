Titans donate to 7 Memphis youth football programs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Titans donate to 7 Memphis youth football programs

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Tennessee Titans and USA Football teamed up to award grants to 33 youth football programs in the Titans' market, according to titansonline.com.  

Seven of those teams were in the Memphis.

  • Mighty Mighty Cherokee Dolphins
  • North Memphis Steelers
  • Orange Mound Raider Youth Sports
  • Memphis Saints Youth Football 
  • Universal Youth Sports
  • Memphis Yellow Jackets Youth Sports
  • Kingsbury High School

The money will be used to purchase new flag and tackle football equipment, uniforms, external defibrillators, and other items needed by the teams, the Titans website reported. 

The grants are valued at up to $1,500 per program. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Mississippi named least safe state to live in

    Mississippi named least safe state to live in

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:54 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:54:29 GMT
    (Source: City of North Charleston via Flickr)(Source: City of North Charleston via Flickr)

    With the highest share of Americans since 2008 citing personal safety as a significant source of stress today, according to a recent APA survey, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Safest States in America. 

    More >>

    With the highest share of Americans since 2008 citing personal safety as a significant source of stress today, according to a recent APA survey, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Safest States in America. 

    More >>

  • Titans donate to 7 Memphis youth football programs

    Titans donate to 7 Memphis youth football programs

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:38:02 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Tennessee Titans and USA Football teamed up to award grants to 33 youth football programs in the Titans' market, according to titansonline.com.  

    More >>

    Tennessee Titans and USA Football teamed up to award grants to 33 youth football programs in the Titans' market, according to titansonline.com.  

    More >>

  • Grichuk hits record setting home run

    Grichuk hits record setting home run

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:31:31 GMT
    Randal Grichuk playing for the Memphis Redbirds in July 2016. (Source: UCinternational via Wikimedia Commons)Randal Grichuk playing for the Memphis Redbirds in July 2016. (Source: UCinternational via Wikimedia Commons)

    St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Randal Grichuk had a slow start to the season. The organization decided to send him to the minor leagues so he could make some adjustments in his batting approach.

    More >>

    St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Randal Grichuk had a slow start to the season. The organization decided to send him to the minor leagues so he could make some adjustments in his batting approach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly