Mississippi named least safe state to live in

Happy National Safety Month! With the highest share of Americans since 2008 citing personal safety as a significant source of stress today, according to a recent APA survey, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Safest States in America.

Mississippi ranked last (50th) and Arkansas did only slightly better, ranking 45th. Tennessee ranked 35th.



In order to help families find the most secure places to lay down roots, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 37 key metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita.

Safest States in America

Vermont Maine Massachusetts Minnesota New Hampshire Washington Connecticut Rhode Island Utah Hawaii

New Hampshire has the fewest murders and non-negligent manslaughters per 100,000 residents, 1.05, which is 9.8 times fewer than in the Louisiana, which registers the most at 10.30.

Vermont has the fewest thefts per 1,000 residents, 14.23, which is 2.7 times fewer than in the Hawaii, which registers the most at 38.80.

Louisiana has the most law-enforcement employees per 100,000 residents, 485.97, which is 2.4 times more than in Kentucky, which registers the fewest at 200.62.

Idaho has the fewest pedestrian and pedalcyclist fatalities per 100,000 residents, 0.49, which is 8.4 times fewer than in Delaware, which registers the most at 4.10.

Florida has the lowest share of high school students who were bullied online, 11.58 percent, which is 1.8 times lower than in Idaho, which registers the highest at 21.08 percent.

Rhode Island has the fewest fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full-time workers, 1.2, which is 10.4 times fewer than in North Dakota, which registers the most at 12.5.

New Hampshire and South Dakota share the lowest unemployment rate, 2.8 percent, which is 2.4 times lower than in the New Mexico, which registers the highest at 6.7 percent.

You can see the full report here.

