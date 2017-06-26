Mississippi named least safe state to live in - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mississippi named least safe state to live in

(Source: City of North Charleston via Flickr) (Source: City of North Charleston via Flickr)
JACKSON, MS (WMC) -

Happy National Safety Month! With the highest share of Americans since 2008 citing personal safety as a significant source of stress today, according to a recent APA survey, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Safest States in America. 

Mississippi ranked last (50th) and Arkansas did only slightly better, ranking 45th. Tennessee ranked 35th.

In order to help families find the most secure places to lay down roots, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 37 key metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita.

Safest States in America

  1. Vermont
  2. Maine
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Minnesota
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Washington
  7. Connecticut
  8. Rhode Island
  9. Utah
  10. Hawaii

New Hampshire has the fewest murders and non-negligent manslaughters per 100,000 residents, 1.05, which is 9.8 times fewer than in the Louisiana, which registers the most at 10.30.

Vermont has the fewest thefts per 1,000 residents, 14.23, which is 2.7 times fewer than in the Hawaii, which registers the most at 38.80.

Louisiana has the most law-enforcement employees per 100,000 residents, 485.97, which is 2.4 times more than in Kentucky, which registers the fewest at 200.62.

Idaho has the fewest pedestrian and pedalcyclist fatalities per 100,000 residents, 0.49, which is 8.4 times fewer than in Delaware, which registers the most at 4.10.

Florida has the lowest share of high school students who were bullied online, 11.58 percent, which is 1.8 times lower than in Idaho, which registers the highest at 21.08 percent.

Rhode Island has the fewest fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full-time workers, 1.2, which is 10.4 times fewer than in North Dakota, which registers the most at 12.5.

New Hampshire and South Dakota share the lowest unemployment rate, 2.8 percent, which is 2.4 times lower than in the New Mexico, which registers the highest at 6.7 percent.

You can see the full report here.  

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Mississippi named least safe state to live in

    Mississippi named least safe state to live in

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:54 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:54:29 GMT
    (Source: City of North Charleston via Flickr)(Source: City of North Charleston via Flickr)

    With the highest share of Americans since 2008 citing personal safety as a significant source of stress today, according to a recent APA survey, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Safest States in America. 

    More >>

    With the highest share of Americans since 2008 citing personal safety as a significant source of stress today, according to a recent APA survey, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Safest States in America. 

    More >>

  • Titans donate to 7 Memphis youth football programs

    Titans donate to 7 Memphis youth football programs

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:38:02 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Tennessee Titans and USA Football teamed up to award grants to 33 youth football programs in the Titans' market, according to titansonline.com.  

    More >>

    Tennessee Titans and USA Football teamed up to award grants to 33 youth football programs in the Titans' market, according to titansonline.com.  

    More >>

  • Grichuk hits record setting home run

    Grichuk hits record setting home run

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:31:31 GMT
    Randal Grichuk playing for the Memphis Redbirds in July 2016. (Source: UCinternational via Wikimedia Commons)Randal Grichuk playing for the Memphis Redbirds in July 2016. (Source: UCinternational via Wikimedia Commons)

    St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Randal Grichuk had a slow start to the season. The organization decided to send him to the minor leagues so he could make some adjustments in his batting approach.

    More >>

    St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Randal Grichuk had a slow start to the season. The organization decided to send him to the minor leagues so he could make some adjustments in his batting approach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly