Mid-South family needs help as baby awaits kidney transplant

A baby born last year in Memphis needs your help.

Elena Liriano needs a kidney transplant. She's the daughter of Suzanne Taylor and Leonidas Liriano, and she was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Doctors at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital said Elena needs the kidney transplant in order to survive.

The cost of a transplant often exceeds $500,000, so the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA) is stepping in to raise money to help pay for Elena's procedure.

Volunteers are needed to help with the fundraising activities. Individuals or groups interested in helping COTA can contact Lia Savino at 901-481-4989 or liajofisher@gmail.com

If you wish to donate to the cause you may mail your donation to Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403; write a check or money order that's made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Elena L” written on the memo line of the check; or you may donate online at this link.

