School employees paid too much, arrested for theft

Two Lauderdale County Schools employees were indicted on theft charges after the district accidentally paid the employees after they quit.

A bookkeeping error by Lauderdale County Schools resulted in educational assistant Devlyn Green and bus driver Milton Waller getting paid after they quit.

Green quit in May 2014. Waller quit in October 2016. Both continued to receive payments after their employment ended.

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury said Green received more than $33,500 in extra payments, while Waller received more than $4,000 in extra payments.

District Attorney General Mike Dunavant filed charges against Green and Waller. A grand jury indicted both of them on criminal theft charges.

WMC Action News 5's Kayla Lusby is working to talk to the former school employees and DA Dunavant about the charges.

The school district will not face any legal consequences for overpaying the former employees.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller's office released the following report containing suggestions on how the school district could keep this from happening in the future.

