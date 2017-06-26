Gangster Disciples sentenced to 500 months for retaliation shooting

Two convicted Gangster Disciples out of Memphis will spend more than 500 months in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Florence Anthony and Erik Reese were sentenced June 22 for their crimes.

Investigators said rival gang members attacked Anthony and her children at Hillview Apartments. Anthony reported the attack to her Gangster Disciples chain-of-command, which issued orders to retaliate against those responsible for the attack.

Erik Reese and four other Gangster Disciples members returned to Hillview Apartments. They walked through the apartment complex opening fire. Four children and one adult were injured in the retaliation.

Reese was sentenced to 382 months in prison and 3 years of supervised released. Anthony was sentenced to 135 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release.

