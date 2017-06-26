Driver carjacked in Memphis

A Memphis driver said he was carjacked by someone who claimed to want a ride.

The driver told Memphis Police Department he is a Lyft driver. He said he went to pickup a Lyft customer at Chelsea Avenue and N Watkins Street. When the customer got into the car, he pointed a gun at the driver and told him to drive to Chelsea Avenue and McLean Boulevard.

The driver said he complied until he came to a stop at an intersection. He then jumped out of his car and ran away.

Officers tracked the victim's car down using OnStar technology. They processed the car for evidence, but have not yet named a suspect in the investigation.

A spokesperson with Lyft said nobody with the driver's name was registered in the company's system at the time of the carjacking.

