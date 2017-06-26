Mid-South African-American museums receive thousands in funds from state

Several Mid-South African-American museums will receive needed funds from the State of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators announced the funding for the museums Monday.

The caucus said they have worked with Governor Bill Haslam to provide $400,000 in one-time appropriations to African-American museums int he 2017-2018 budget.

Half of the museums receiving the one-time appropriations are in the Mid-South. Those museums are:

The Withers Collection Museum and Gallery in Memphis ---$85,000

The Allen-White School (Originally called the Hardeman County Training School) in Whiteville ---$90,000

The African American International Museum Foundation in Memphis --- $10,000

The Slaven Haven Underground Railroad Museum in Memphis --- $10,000

"The money appropriated will go a long way toward maintaining and preserving the history of a deserving people," TBCSL Chair Representative Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) said.

