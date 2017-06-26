Woman randomly beaten in store, walker stolen

A woman is recovering after being attacked and beaten with a walker as she was getting ready to purchase items at a convenience store.

Vicky Tate broke her leg two months ago and walks with the help of a walker. She said she's lucky to be alive after she was randomly attacked in a South Memphis convenience store.

"I was coming through the aisle to approach the counter and a young lady snatched my walker from me and started beating me across the head with it," Tate said. "Making me stumble back, beating me all over the body with it."

Tate said she begged the woman attacking her to stop.

"She was beating me constantly with the walker and they transported me to the hospital," Tate said.

The woman walked out of the store with Tate's walker.

Tate's friends have loaned her a walker to use in the meantime as she recovers from the beating.

But, she's afraid the woman will find her and assault her again.

"I fear for my life and I was attacked. I was attacked, brutally attacked," Tate said.

With no money to purchase another walker, the only thing that will put her mind at ease is an arrest of the woman responsible.

"I don't ever want her to do this to anyone else again," Tate said. "I hope she's found and caught. She needs to be off the streets."

