Lane closures throughout the week at Canada Road

MLGW announced lane closures for this week due to repair work.

Water Distribution crews will start working at the Canada Road/Davies Plantation Road and Beverle Riveria Drive intersections on Monday.

Lanes at these intersections will be closed between 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. beginning Monday through Friday in order for crews to make water main connections and other repair work.

Canada Road will be down to one late between Huff-N-Puff Road and Winward Slope Drive and Beverle Rivera at Canada Road.

Workers will be on site directing traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

