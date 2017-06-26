Man hands bank teller note, robs First Tennessee

A man is on the run after robbing a bank.

A man walked into First Tennessee Bank, at 1249 E. Shelby Drive, Monday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. and handed a teller a note. The man then took a bag and left the bank.

It's unclear at this time if any money was in the bag.

Police believe the man was in a gray Chevrolet Sonic.

Investigators have a limited description of the man at this time.

