Man hands bank teller note, robs First Tennessee

From barbecue, baseball, and fireworks - the Fourth of July holiday is all about celebration.More >>
From barbecue, baseball, and fireworks - the Fourth of July holiday is all about celebration.More >>
A woman is recovering after being attacked and beaten with a walker as she was getting readyMore >>
A woman is recovering after being attacked and beaten with a walker as she was getting readyMore >>
Two Lauderdale County Schools employees were indicted on theft charges after the district accidentally paid the employees after they quit.More >>
Two Lauderdale County Schools employees were indicted on theft charges after the district accidentally paid the employees after they quit.More >>
A man is on the run after robbing a bank. A man walked into First Tennessee Bank, at 1249 E.More >>
A man is on the run after robbing a bank. A man walked into First Tennessee Bank, at 1249 E.More >>
Up to 40 percent of youth on the street in Memphis are part of the LGBTQ community.More >>
Up to 40 percent of youth on the street in Memphis are part of the LGBTQ community.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.More >>
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A couple from Roanoke, Virginia say photos that were found on a flash drive purchased at a Charlotte thrift shop belong to them.More >>
A couple from Roanoke, Virginia say photos that were found on a flash drive purchased at a Charlotte thrift shop belong to them.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>