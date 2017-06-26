St. Jude begins expansion toward Mississippi River - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

St. Jude begins expansion toward Mississippi River

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital started the process of expanding toward the Mississippi River on Monday.

The demolition started on South Third Avenue from the main campus of St. Jude.

Bulldozers and backhoes have already torn down the Downtown Animal Hospital.

St. Jude is coordinating its expansion with the city as part of a bigger redevelopment plan for the north end of Downtown.

