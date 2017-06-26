St. Jude begins expansion toward Mississippi River

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital started the process of expanding toward the Mississippi River on Monday.

The demolition started on South Third Avenue from the main campus of St. Jude.

Bulldozers and backhoes have already torn down the Downtown Animal Hospital.

St. Jude is coordinating its expansion with the city as part of a bigger redevelopment plan for the north end of Downtown.

