2 DeSoto County deputies named 'Officers of the Year'

A string of violent armed robberies in Mississippi ended in a shootout between deputies and the suspect Wednesday night. Two deputies were injured, but they returned fire and killed the suspect.

Witness to Southaven police shootout: 'It was traumatic'

Sgt. Garrett and K-9 Deputy Hutchens were shot in the line of duty. They have now been named 'Officers of the Year' (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Congratulations to two Mid-South deputies who have brought home a big honor.

DeSoto County deputies Brandon Hutchens and Sergeant Hunter Garrett were named the 2017 'Officers of the Year'.

Sgt. Garrett and K-9 Deputy Hutchens were shot in the line of duty after chasing a robbery suspect.

That 54-year-old suspect was shot and killed during that chase.

Both deputies are back on duty and serving the citizens in DeSoto County.

