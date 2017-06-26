MLGW 'Play It Cool' program helps keep senior citizens cool in summer

Some Shelby County seniors will have an easier time staying cool this summer.

Monday morning MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Center screened dozens of applications for a free window air conditioner.

The "Play It Cool" program targets elderly or disabled residents who are living without air conditioning and can't afford one.

Sabrina Luckett was one of those who received a new air conditioner.

"I feel wonderful because this is nice for people who got hot houses. It really is. I love it," Luckett said.

For those who qualify, they must still have their home inspected to make sure there is a safe spot to install an air conditioner.

MLGW said they won't install the units if there are burglar bars or storm windows.

Families can only qualify for a free A/C every three years.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.