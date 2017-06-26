Memphis Animal Services launches $17.76 fee for July 4

Looking for a great way to celebrate the 4th of July? Why not bring home a new furry member of the family?

Memphis Animal Services is launching its 17-76 adoption promotion, allowing you to adopt a new 4-legged member of the family for just $17.76.

The promo was not supposed to begin until this weekend, but the shelter said they are so full that they launched the special early to help more pets find homes.

MAS said they have been taking in more than 25 animals a day since the start of June.

