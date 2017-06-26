Memphis Animal Services launches $17.76 fee for July 4

A woman in the MId-South visiting relatives is missing. Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for 79-year-oldMore >>
A Midtown Memphis woman said her attackers were hiding when she arrived at her Evergreen homeMore >>
Germantown residents could be getting a tax increase. City leaders are talking aboutMore >>
Looking for a great way to celebrate the 4th of July? Why not bring home a new furry member of the family?More >>
Some Shelby County seniors will have an easier time staying cool this summer.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>
The man had bought two seats on the flight in order to be comfortable, but he says the airline took back one of the seats without asking due to an overbooked flight.More >>
A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.More >>
