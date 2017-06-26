Woman visiting relatives in Memphis is missing

A woman in the Mid-South visiting relatives is missing.

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for 79-year-old Wenesh Adan.

Adam is from Burnsville, Minnesota.

She does not speak English and was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Third Avenue. She is believed to have walked away from the apartments.

She needs medication for a medical condition.

Adan is described as 5-feet tall, 100-pounds, with brown eyes and was wearing a multi-colored traditional Ethiopian garb that covers her from head to toe.

If you have any information on her location, call Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4479.

