Security guard arrested after shooting at Kroger

A security guard found himself in handcuffs after a theft at Kroger.

Memphis Police Department arrested Gregory Towner, 24, for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Investigators said Towner, who works as a security guard at Kroger off Frayser Boulevard, opened fire on a theft suspect.

Towner admitted to firing his weapon, but he said he fired a warning shot in the direction of the suspects. He did not admit to actually shooting anyone.

Willie Tate ended up in the hospital with a gunshot wound in his right arm.

Tate said he drove his friend "Nicky-Pooh" to Kroger. Nicky-Pooh went into the store while Tate and his girlfriend waited in a truck in the parking lot.

Tate said Nicky-Pooh returned after shopping inside, so Tate started to drive off. The next thing he knew, he heard a gunshot and a window in his truck shattered.

Investigators later confirmed more than $100 worth of meat had been stolen from Kroger. However, it was returned so no charges were filed against the thief.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin is talking with police, Kroger, the company who employees Kroger's security guards, and the man who was shot. He'll have a full report tonight at 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.