Shooting victim's sister claims shooting is tied to a scene at Kroger

A man is on the run after robbing a bank. A man walked into First Tennessee Bank, at 1249 E.More >>
A man is on the run after robbing a bank. A man walked into First Tennessee Bank, at 1249 E.More >>
A woman in the MId-South visiting relatives is missing. Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for 79-year-oldMore >>
A woman in the MId-South visiting relatives is missing. Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for 79-year-oldMore >>
Germantown residents could be getting a tax increase. City leaders are talking aboutMore >>
Germantown residents could be getting a tax increase. City leaders are talking aboutMore >>
A Midtown Memphis woman said her attackers were hiding when she arrived at her Evergreen homeMore >>
A Midtown Memphis woman said her attackers were hiding when she arrived at her Evergreen homeMore >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.More >>
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.More >>
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.More >>
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.More >>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.More >>