Shooting victim's sister claims shooting is tied to a scene at Kroger

A man was found in the 3200 block of Mountain Terrace near Frayser Boulevard Monday night with a gunshot wound.

His sister said the shooting is tied to a scene at a nearby Kroger.

Memphis Police Department said the victim is in non-critical condition and one person has been detained.

Kroger would only say that MPD is investigating the incident.

