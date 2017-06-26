Shooting victim's sister claims shooting is tied to a scene at K - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shooting victim's sister claims shooting is tied to a scene at Kroger

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was found in the 3200 block of Mountain Terrace near Frayser Boulevard Monday night with a gunshot wound.

His sister said the shooting is tied to a scene at a nearby Kroger.

Memphis Police Department said the victim is in non-critical condition and one person has been detained.

Kroger would only say that MPD is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly