Cardinals legend has high praise for Tommy Pham

As we approach the midway point in the Major League Baseball season the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in an uncharacteristic spot, 5 games out of first in the National League's Central Division.

But help is already on the job with several former Memphis Redbirds making the most of their recent call ups.

Take Monday's 8-2 win against Cincinnati at Busch Stadium--former Bird Tommy Pham has his beak all over it.

Pham used speed and shrewd base running to engineer the Cardinals first run against the Reds in the 1st inning. He took advantage of a lazy throw in on a fly ball to take second, used his physical gift of flat out foot speed to steal third. Then, finally came home on a passed ball for a 1-0 Cardinals lead.

Pham was 2-for-3 on the day with 2 singles, 2 stolen bases and 3 runs scored.

One Man who knows the ins and outs of Cardinal Baseball is former All Star catcher and broadcasting hall of gamer Tim McCarver.

McCarver left Memphis and CBHS at the age of 17 in 1959 and spent the better part of four decades in the big leagues, starting with St. Louis as just a Teenager.

McCarver recognizes talent when he sees it, and says Pham has it.

"Tommy Pham is an excellent player." McCarver said. "He is someone who's been given a chance. Not just up for a week and get a few games and go 0-for-7 and say, 'He can't play." No. he's gotten a good month and he's had the time to show he knows what he's doing and how to play. I'd hate to see where the Cardinals would be without Tommy Pham."

Another former Redbird, Randal Grichuk, added his 3rd Home Run since being called up last week, a 2-run shot to help the Cards win.

Recent Redbird callup Paul DeJong contributed 3 hits in the 8-2 victory..

McCarver was in Memphis Monday for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Tournament Benefiting St. Jude out at Ridgeway Country Club. He is the recipient of the Liberty Bowl's Distinguished Citizen Award.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Tournament is expected to raise more than $220,000 for St. Jude this year.

