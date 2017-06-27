Germantown tax hike, Shelby County Commissioners heated exchange over juvenile court, plans for developing old Lakeland outlet mall, Showers in the forecast

Good Tuesday morning!

Shelby County Commissioners have passed a resolution to end federal oversight of juvenile court but the resolution may not hold much weight. This comes after a heated exchange with Shelby County leaders. Details this morning on WMC

If you live in Germantown, get ready to see an increase in your taxes. The proposal passed with the approval of the budget. We'll break down how this affects people in Germantown.

A Mixed use development at the old Outlet Mall in Lakeland is on track to open in 2019. We'll explain the plans there this morning.

The Memphis Zoo is now home to a record setting monkey. We'll tell you what happened and how the zoo has gained national recognition.

A man is recovering from gunshot wounds and it may have involved a trip to Kroger. We are in contact with Memphis Police about its investigation. His family tells us the shooting is connected to a scene at a nearby Kroger. Details this morning on WMC.

Lots of sunshine today with highs in the Mid 80s. Not bad for a Memphis Summer day. Details on the rest of the week and weekend with rain chances ahead. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.

Sparks fly after church fireworks display, visitors 'disappointed'

Woman carjacked in driveway, gun held to her face

Olive Branch man wins 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

School employees paid too much, arrested for theft

Couple arrested after locking children in rooms, hoarding animals



